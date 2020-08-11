Advertisement

Odessa Compass Academy prepares for first season of varsity football

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Compass Academy Charter School in Odessa will play 11-man, varsity football for the first time ever this fall.

Head Coach JD Granado graduated from Permian High School, and knows all about football in West Texas.

“The competition is going to be a lot more fun for us now that we’re officially UIL,” Granado said. “We did get to compete against some UIL teams last season. We got a taste of it. The boys loved it. The passion for football is growing over here at Compass Academy.”

The Compass Cougars join District 1-3A Division II, where they will play against teams like Alpine and Crane.

Those programs have some things the Cougars do not, like decades of tradition, and 12th graders.

“No senior class,” Granado said of his team. “We have a handful of athletes that’ll be juniors. The rest will be sophomores and freshmen.”

“It’s kind of scary, but our freshmen are ready for it,” sophomore Christian Stout said. “They’ve been working as hard as us, and I have faith in my freshmen.”

“I think it’ll be tough,” freshman Tanner Gahr said. “But we just have to work hard every week. Coming out here everyday, putting in the work.”

A weight room and other facilities are still under construction at Compass Academy, but the Cougars have new uniforms and equipment that are as good as you’ll find at any school in the area.

“Last year we had the hand-me-downs,” Gahr said. “Now it feels good to have some actual helmets.”

As a new program, the Cougars have the element of surprise on the field, but Granado did give a little insight into what to expect.

“I’m a big Texas Tech fan, specifically a Mike Leach fan,” Granado said. “I’m hoping to build toward an offensive playbook somewhat similar to what he might put together. But that’s going to take some time.”

Some time is okay. The Cougars are just getting started.

