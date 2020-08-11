Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott to deliver update on state’s coronavirus response at 12 p.m.

Abbott travels to the Gulf Coast Tuesday to brief local officials in Beaumont and Victoria on the state's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force roundtable held at the capitol on Jan. 7, 2020. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott briefs reporters during a press conference on a Domestic Terrorism Task Force roundtable held at the capitol on Jan. 7, 2020. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
By Texas Tribune Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Beaumont on Tuesday to meet with local officials and provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

The meeting will happen at the Jefferson County Clerk's Office and feature the state's chief of emergency management, Nim Kidd. Later Tuesday, Abbott and Kidd will travel to Victoria to provide another briefing and meet with officials there.

Abbott will speak as data shows coronavirus hospitalizations declining in Texas, with some 7,500 coronavirus patients reported in Texas hospitals on Sunday. That’s down from a late July peak of about 11,000 — but remains well above Texas’ levels in the spring, when daily hospitalizations plateaued below 2,000.

But even as hospitalizations reportedly decline other stats have raised concern about the spread of the virus and the state’s response.

In the week ending Aug. 8, an average 36,255 coronavirus tests were administered in Texas each day — a drop of about 42% from two weeks earlier, when the average number of daily tests was 62,516. At the same time, the percentage of tests yielding positive results has climbed, up to 20% on average in the week ending Aug. 8. Two weeks earlier, the average positivity rate was around 14%. Earlier in the pandemic, Abbott flagged any positivity rate above 10% as a red flag.

Watch Abbott’s press conference live on Tuesday beginning at 12 p.m. on the CBS7 Facebook page.

