ECISD’s school year begins Wednesday with some students heading to class while others learn online

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The fall semester for Ector County ISD begins Wednesday, with some students heading to school while others attend classes online due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following students will be attending school in-person:

-Students with no internet access at home, Pre-K through 12th grade

-Students receiving services through special education (option to phase in with the grade level)

-3-year-olds at early education centers

-Children of ECISD employees (PreK-8th grade)

All other ECISD students will be using remote learning.

You can find more details on ECISD’s phased reopening here.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke with CBS7′s Shelby Landgraf on Monday night to discuss the upcoming school year and answer questions from parents.

ECISD leaders answer your back to school questions live on CBS7 and here on Facebook Live. Posted by CBS7 News on Monday, August 10, 2020

ECISD has also released a Q&A for parents regarding opening school. You can view that below.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.