Advertisement

ECISD’s school year begins Wednesday with some students heading to class while others learn online

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The fall semester for Ector County ISD begins Wednesday, with some students heading to school while others attend classes online due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following students will be attending school in-person:

-Students with no internet access at home, Pre-K through 12th grade

-Students receiving services through special education (option to phase in with the grade level)

-3-year-olds at early education centers

-Children of ECISD employees (PreK-8th grade)

All other ECISD students will be using remote learning.

You can find more details on ECISD’s phased reopening here.

Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri spoke with CBS7′s Shelby Landgraf on Monday night to discuss the upcoming school year and answer questions from parents.

ECISD leaders answer your back to school questions live on CBS7 and here on Facebook Live.

Posted by CBS7 News on Monday, August 10, 2020

ECISD has also released a Q&A for parents regarding opening school. You can view that below.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

What losing football to COVID-19 would mean for Texas college towns: “It’s like losing Christmas”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Raga Justin and Reese Oxner
Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas' college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could further injure local economies that are still limping from pandemic-related closures and are reliant on game day tourism.

State

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers update on state’s coronavirus response

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas Tribune Staff
Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Beaumont on Tuesday to meet with local officials and provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

State

Slain soldier Vanessa Guillen to be laid to rest this weekend

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff
A memorial service for slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will be held Friday at Guillen's high school in Houston.

Latest News

Sports

Young Steers look to turn Big Spring program around

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
With a year of experience already under their belt, a group of rising juniors are ready to prove what the Steers can do.

Local

Odessa-based SouthWest Bank named as defendant in lawsuit over alleged $13 million Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By Scott Pickey
Odessa-based SouthWest Bank is being sued by the Bank of San Antonio for allegedly aiding in a $13 million Ponzi-styled fraud scheme.

Local

Odessa police looking for person of interest in connection to deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Odessa police are searching for a person of interest in connection with Friday's deadly crash.

Energy

Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised Friday that local Texas governments' attempts to delay evictions for renters grappling with the COVID-19 recession amounted to rewriting state law — something they can't do, he said in nonbinding legal guidance.

Video

Three Tx Parks & Wildlife employees killed in chopper crash

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.