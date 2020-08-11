Coahoma expecting success despite graduation of star quarterback

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma Bulldogs will lean on running back Brysen Kerby this season. The junior is tasked with replacing some of the production lost with the graduation of one of the best players in school history, quarterback Zack Schneider.

“As good a football player as he was, and he was one of the better ones I’ve ever been around, the best attribute that Zack had was his leadership,” Head Coach Chris Joslin said. “He was going to come to practice everyday ready to work. If all the kids saw how he worked, they were going to fall in line too.”

“Great leader, great player obviously,” Kerby said of his former backfield mate. “He did a lot of things, but we already had a talk with coach: I know we have players who can step up and fill the shoes. So I think we’ll be alright.”

Joslin said that Kerby isn’t the only offensive weapon to watch out for this year.

“Sean Striegler and Tony Hagins both started every ballgame for us out wide, so we’ll be trying to get them the ball,” Joslin said. “Ky Kemper played some slot for us last year. Just try to spread it around to all those guys.”

Despite the returning talent, the Bulldogs know that without their workhorse from previous seasons, some people will doubt this team.

“Coach has talked to us a lot about it,” senior linebacker Patrick Gutierrez said. “People can say all they want, but when it comes down to playing, we’ll see who’s ready to play.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.