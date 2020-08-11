Advertisement

Coahoma expecting success despite graduation of star quarterback

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - The Coahoma Bulldogs will lean on running back Brysen Kerby this season. The junior is tasked with replacing some of the production lost with the graduation of one of the best players in school history, quarterback Zack Schneider.

“As good a football player as he was, and he was one of the better ones I’ve ever been around, the best attribute that Zack had was his leadership,” Head Coach Chris Joslin said. “He was going to come to practice everyday ready to work. If all the kids saw how he worked, they were going to fall in line too.”

“Great leader, great player obviously,” Kerby said of his former backfield mate. “He did a lot of things, but we already had a talk with coach: I know we have players who can step up and fill the shoes. So I think we’ll be alright.”

Joslin said that Kerby isn’t the only offensive weapon to watch out for this year.

“Sean Striegler and Tony Hagins both started every ballgame for us out wide, so we’ll be trying to get them the ball,” Joslin said. “Ky Kemper played some slot for us last year. Just try to spread it around to all those guys.”

Despite the returning talent, the Bulldogs know that without their workhorse from previous seasons, some people will doubt this team.

“Coach has talked to us a lot about it,” senior linebacker Patrick Gutierrez said. “People can say all they want, but when it comes down to playing, we’ll see who’s ready to play.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Young Steers look to turn Big Spring program around

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
With a year of experience already under their belt, a group of rising juniors are ready to prove what the Steers can do.

Sports

McCamey Badgers blocking out distractions and welcoming old rivals

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Along with that experience, bonding with some new additions and learning to block out distractions will be key for this team.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports for UTPB until the spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Football, soccer and volleyball for UTPB will be played in the spring following a decision by the Lone Star Conference.

Latest News

Sports

Rankin not intimidated by its #1 preseason ranking

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Red Devils are the favorites to win the state championship after losing only one starter from 2019

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets.

Sports

Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

Sports

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to air on CBS Sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on CBS Sports this weekend.