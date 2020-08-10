Advertisement

Odessa police looking for person of interest in connection to deadly crash

Odessa police are looking to identify a person of interest in Friday's deadly crash.
Odessa police are looking to identify a person of interest in Friday's deadly crash.(Odessa Police Department)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly crash.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to a deadly crash at the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway on Friday night.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Jeep Renegade and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Cedillos of Odessa, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Cedillos was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit the Jeep.

Police are searching for a person who was seen driving a white older model Crotch Rocket motorcycle as seen in the photos above.

Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the OPD Traffic Unit at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Odessa-based SouthWest Bank named as defendant in lawsuit over alleged $13 million Ponzi-style fraud scheme

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Scott Pickey
Odessa-based SouthWest Bank is being sued by the Bank of San Antonio for allegedly aiding in a $13 million Ponzi-styled fraud scheme.

Energy

Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By William Russell
The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised Friday that local Texas governments' attempts to delay evictions for renters grappling with the COVID-19 recession amounted to rewriting state law — something they can't do, he said in nonbinding legal guidance.

Video

Three Tx Parks & Wildlife employees killed in chopper crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Latest News

Local

Texas Parks & Wildlife employees killed in Brewster County helicopter crash

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The department has released new details about the crash and victims.

Local

Strip mall shops damaged by fire

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Several shops are closed for now after a fire caused serious damage to their businesses.

Local

Midland families enjoy pools before they close for the season

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
On Sunday, the City of Midland will close their pools.

Local

Panda Express hosts online fundraiser for Medical Center Health System

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Panda Cares Day supports hospitals by giving them 28% of their online profits.

Local

The Gathering Church gives 100 boxes of free food

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
The church intends to host more giveaways in the coming months

Local

Man arrested in assault at Midland convenience store

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By Joshua Skinner
Jerry L. Gardner allegedly assaulted three people and stole a car before being apprehended by police.