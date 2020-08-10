Odessa police looking for person of interest in connection to deadly crash
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly crash.
According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to a deadly crash at the intersection of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway on Friday night.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Jeep Renegade and a Kawasaki motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as 21-year-old Juan Carlos Cedillos of Odessa, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
An investigation of the crash revealed that Cedillos was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit the Jeep.
Police are searching for a person who was seen driving a white older model Crotch Rocket motorcycle as seen in the photos above.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to call the OPD Traffic Unit at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
