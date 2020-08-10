FOOD COURT: Pork with Lemon and Cream with Odessa College

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Pork with Lemon and Cream.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

Pork with Lemon and Cream

If you like a tangy lemon sauce you will like this recipe. The recipe works equally as well with chicken breasts and oddly enough with beef patties.

Ingredients:

4 thin pork steaks

1 onion diced

2 cloves of garlic diced

2 oz butter

Seasoned flour

Juice of 1 lemon

4 oz cream

Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Method:

Heat a skillet to medium heat and melt the butter, if you want to add a little olive oil to the butter do so.

After removing any fat, four the pork steaks in seasoned flour.

Cook in the pork and when just cooked remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the onions and garlic to the skillet, cook gently making sure not to brown them.

When the onions and garlic are cooked, add the lemon juice and cook for a minute.

Add the cream and bring to full heat when the sauce has thickened, adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper.

Return the pork to the pan to heat through.

Plate and finish with the chopped parsley.

I would serve this with noodles or rice and a nice bright vegetable such as green beans.

