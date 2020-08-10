Advertisement

FOOD COURT: Pork with Lemon and Cream with Odessa College

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Pork with Lemon and Cream.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

Pork with Lemon and Cream

If you like a tangy lemon sauce you will like this recipe. The recipe works equally as well with chicken breasts and oddly enough with beef patties.

Ingredients:

4 thin pork steaks

1 onion diced

2 cloves of garlic diced

2 oz butter

Seasoned flour

Juice of 1 lemon

4 oz cream

Chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Method:

Heat a skillet to medium heat and melt the butter, if you want to add a little olive oil to the butter do so.

After removing any fat, four the pork steaks in seasoned flour.

Cook in the pork and when just cooked remove from the pan and keep warm.

Add the onions and garlic to the skillet, cook gently making sure not to brown them.

When the onions and garlic are cooked, add the lemon juice and cook for a minute.

Add the cream and bring to full heat when the sauce has thickened, adjust the seasoning with additional salt and pepper.

Return the pork to the pan to heat through.

Plate and finish with the chopped parsley.

I would serve this with noodles or rice and a nice bright vegetable such as green beans.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

FOOD COURT: Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with OC

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Chicken and Wild Rice Soup.

Food

FOOD COURT: Welsh Cakes with OC

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Welsh Cakes.

Food

FOOD COURT: Goat Cheese Spread with OC

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Goat Cheese Spread with Honey and Almonds.

Food

FOOD COURT: Toasted Cheese with OC

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Toasted Cheese.

Latest News

Food

FOOD COURT: Potatoes and Onions with OC

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Potatoes and Onions.

Food

FOOD COURT: Shukshuka with OC

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Shukshuka.

Food

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Food

Food Court: Eaton Mess with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make Eaton Mess.

Food

Food Court: French Onion Soup with OC

Updated: Apr. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make French Onion Soup.

Food

Food Court: German Potato Salad with OC

Updated: Mar. 20, 2020 at 2:02 AM CDT
|
By Shelby Landgraf
Victor Bagan, the Odessa College Culinary Arts Department Chair, shows us how to make German Potato Salad.