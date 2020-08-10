FOOD COURT: Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with OC

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College Chef Victor Bagan shows us how to make Chicken and Wild Rice Soup.

Chef Bagan describes it as a wonderfully hearty soup, that can be served with a good rustic bread for a meal in itself.

Here’s the full recipe as provided by OC:

Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 celery stalk diced

1 medium onion chopped

1 medium carrot peeled and diced

2 cloves of garlic chopped

8 oz cooked chicken diced, this is a great way to used up rotisserie chicken.

4 oz wild rice cooked, just follow the direction on the box

2 oz butter

2 oz AP flour

1 pt chicken stock

4 oz cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

In a sauce pan, over a medium heat melt the butter, add the carrots, onion, celery and garlic, gently cook without color until the vegetables are tender. I usually put a lid on the pan while its cooking.

When the vegetables are cooked, add the flour and cook for about 3-4 minutes stirring all the time, if there is still some grease in the pan add a little more flour.

Add the stock in 4 equal increments, stirring back to a boil between each addition.

When all the stock has been added, add the cooked wild rice, chicken and thyme.

Bring back to a boil and simmer for about 20 minutes.

If you are making the sop ahead of time, chill the soup at this stage, if not add the cream and correct the seasoning.

If you made the soup ahead of time, reheat, add the cream and correct the seasoning with the salt and pepper.

Remove the thyme stalks before serving.

