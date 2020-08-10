Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.

Ray’s representative told USA TODAY that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

