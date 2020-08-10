Advertisement

Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

(CBS7 File Photo)
(CBS7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 3 Diamondback Energy announced a $2.393 billion loss for its second quarter or $15.17 per diluted share.

Diamondback also announced that it drilled 37 gross horizontal wells in the Midland basin and 21 wells in the Delaware Basin.

Both Chevron and Exxon also announced losses in the billions for the second quarter.

You can find the full second quarter report here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says local governments can’t stop or delay evictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton advised Friday that local Texas governments' attempts to delay evictions for renters grappling with the COVID-19 recession amounted to rewriting state law — something they can't do, he said in nonbinding legal guidance.

Video

Three Tx Parks & Wildlife employees killed in chopper crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Local

Texas Parks & Wildlife employees killed in Brewster County helicopter crash

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The department has released new details about the crash and victims.

Local

Firefighters battling fire at Midland strip mall

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Midland strip mall on Friday night.

Latest News

Local

Odessa police investigating deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Jay Hendricks
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Odessa Friday night.

International

American oil execs, held 2 years, go to trial in Venezuela

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
A Venezuela court has launched the trial of six American oil executives accused of corruption charges over two years ago.

Local

Employees find large snake at Odessa Walmart

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
The eastside Walmart in Odessa had to kick out an unusual visitor this week.

State

Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes with no active coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Sarah R. Champagne and Emma Platoff
Limited visits will be allowed both indoors and outdoors at facilities where there are no cases among residents or staff.

Video

Money with Mickey 8/7/2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

Local

First Basin Credit Union helping teachers and students prepare for school year

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
For the 5th year, First Basin Credit Union hosted a “back-to-school” donation drive to benefit the children of the ‘Rainbow Room’ of the Permian Basin.