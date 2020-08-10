Diamondback Energy reports $2.4 billion loss in second quarter

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The oil and gas industry continues to see the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 3 Diamondback Energy announced a $2.393 billion loss for its second quarter or $15.17 per diluted share.

Diamondback also announced that it drilled 37 gross horizontal wells in the Midland basin and 21 wells in the Delaware Basin.

Both Chevron and Exxon also announced losses in the billions for the second quarter.

