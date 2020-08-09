Advertisement

The Gathering Church gives 100 boxes of free food

By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Dozens of families lined up at The Gathering Church this morning in the Midland area to receive food.

The church’s lead pastor said on Saturday they gave away more than 100 boxes full of fruits, vegetables, milk and baby items.

It didn’t take long for every box to be taken home by families who were up bright and early for the pickup.

The pastor said food giveaways are always popular at the church but lately people are even more grateful for the extra help.

“It’s a time when people may be confused and even hopeless in some circumstances,” Lead Pastor Jorge Ramos said. “So, it’s good to get to put a smile on a few faces and tell them that God is still good and that the community is still there for them.”

He said next month they’re planning to have more food available so that they are able to reach more people in the community.

To find out when their next event is, you can go to The Gathering Church’s Facebook page.

