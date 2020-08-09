Strip mall shops damaged by fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Businesses at a Midland strip mall are picking up the pieces after a fire burned Friday night.

We took a look inside those businesses on Big Spring Street where parts of the ceiling caved in.

The Happy Nails Salon is one of those shops ruined by the fire and an employee told us although it’s bad, they’ve rebounded from disaster before and they can do it again.

“A couple years ago, this window the vehicle hits it and I have close two months,” Happy Nails Employee Maggie Nguyen said. “But after that, my customers still come back. I’m so happy for that. I hope so. This time customers still love us and come back.”

At this point, fire officials don’t know what started the fire.

