Panda Express hosts online fundraiser for Medical Center Health System

Panda Cares Day supports hospitals by giving them 28% of their online profits.
Panda Cares Day supports hospitals by giving them 28% of their online profits.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Saturday marked Panda Cares Day for Medical Center Health System. 

Throughout the day, anyone who stopped by the restaurant didn’t just help themselves to a meal, they also helped out children cared for at the medical center health system. 

On this year’s Panda Cares Day, the restaurant is donating 28% of all their online orders when customers use a promo code. 

That’s only one of many donations. 

Throughout the years, Panda Express has given MCHS roughly &250,000. 

On top of that, MCHS has agreed to name their pediatric center the “Panda Center of Hope” because Panda Express has agreed to give another $770,000 to the health system throughout the next decade. 

