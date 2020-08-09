Panda Express hosts online fundraiser for Medical Center Health System
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -
Saturday marked Panda Cares Day for Medical Center Health System.
Throughout the day, anyone who stopped by the restaurant didn’t just help themselves to a meal, they also helped out children cared for at the medical center health system.
On this year’s Panda Cares Day, the restaurant is donating 28% of all their online orders when customers use a promo code.
That’s only one of many donations.
Throughout the years, Panda Express has given MCHS roughly &250,000.
On top of that, MCHS has agreed to name their pediatric center the “Panda Center of Hope” because Panda Express has agreed to give another $770,000 to the health system throughout the next decade.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.