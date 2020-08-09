Midland families enjoy pools before they close for the season

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Summer is nearly over and it's almost time for kids to head back to school.

But before the bell rings kids are getting a chance for one last splash.

This weekend, the City Of Midland opened up their pools for the last time before closing for the season.

We stopped by Doug Russell Aquatic Center where plenty of families took up that chance to enjoy some fun in the water, under dump buckets, and the shade.

“It feels good,” Megan Knight said. “The kids are enjoying it, they are loving it. They are so excited that the slides are open, that was their main concern, that the slides weren’t going to be opened.”

“We don’t really get to go out and od much and this is something different for my kids to be able to have fun and my son can actually kind of interact with other kids,” Phoebe Miller said.

Saturday was the last day for the Doug Russell Pool, but tomorrow there's still time to catch some sun at the Washington Family Aquatic Center.

That pool will be open on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

