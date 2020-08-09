Advertisement

Man arrested in assault at Midland convenience store

Allegedly assaulted three people and stole a car
Allegedly assaulted three people and stole a car(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police have made an arrest in an assault at an Uncle's Convenience Store in Midland on Friday.

Police say 41-year old Jerry L. Gardner of Cedar Park allegedly assaulted a woman and her child at a gas pump at the gas pump. A Good Samaritan attempted to stop the assault and was also assaulted by the suspect.

Gardner then stole the female’s vehicle and left the store.

He was eventually located in Kerr County and arrested after a pursuit. He’s charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to a child.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

McCamey Badgers blocking out distractions and welcoming old rivals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Along with that experience, bonding with some new additions and learning to block out distractions will be key for this team.

Local

Tax-free weekend helps families tackle back to school shopping

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The annual tax holiday is giving many households a much-needed advantage as they check off school supply shopping lists.

Local

Firefighters battling fire at Midland strip mall

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By William Russell
Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Midland strip mall on Friday night.

Local

Odessa police investigating deadly crash

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
|
By Jay Hendricks
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Odessa Friday night.

Latest News

Sports

Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports for UTPB until the spring

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
Football, soccer and volleyball for UTPB will be played in the spring following a decision by the Lone Star Conference.

International

American oil execs, held 2 years, go to trial in Venezuela

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT
|
A Venezuela court has launched the trial of six American oil executives accused of corruption charges over two years ago.

Local

Employees find large snake at Odessa Walmart

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By William Russell
The eastside Walmart in Odessa had to kick out an unusual visitor this week.

State

Texas to allow limited visitation in nursing homes with no active coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Sarah R. Champagne and Emma Platoff
Limited visits will be allowed both indoors and outdoors at facilities where there are no cases among residents or staff.

Local

Money with Mickey 8/7/2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
Why are gold and stocks moving higher at the same time?

Video

Money with Mickey 8/7/2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.