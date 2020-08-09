Man arrested in assault at Midland convenience store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Police have made an arrest in an assault at an Uncle's Convenience Store in Midland on Friday.

Police say 41-year old Jerry L. Gardner of Cedar Park allegedly assaulted a woman and her child at a gas pump at the gas pump. A Good Samaritan attempted to stop the assault and was also assaulted by the suspect.

Gardner then stole the female’s vehicle and left the store.

He was eventually located in Kerr County and arrested after a pursuit. He’s charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and injury to a child.

