Helicopter crash kills three people in Brewster County

The pilot was the lone survivor of the crash
MGN Stock Image (NOT PHOTO OF ACCIDENT AIRCRAFT)
MGN Stock Image (NOT PHOTO OF ACCIDENT AIRCRAFT)(KOLO)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BREWSTER CO, Texas (KOSA) -

A helicopter crashed in a remote part of southeastern Brewster County Saturday morning, that’s according to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials report that the pilot of the chopper was flown to Alpine by a DPS aircraft after the crash and treated for injuries. No word on the pilot’s condition.

But investigators say that the three other passengers in the helicopter were killed.

Several units responded to the helicopter crash, those include Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS Aircraft Operations, Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Border Patrol, Marathon Volunteer Fire Department, and civilian volunteers.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the B.C.S.O.

Saturday morning, Brewster County Deputies responded to a remote location, in Southeastern Brewster County, to...

Posted by Brewster County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 9, 2020

