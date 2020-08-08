Tax-free weekend helps families tackle back to school shopping

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Friday marked the beginning of tax-free weekend, a holiday that gives families a much-needed discount on their back to school shopping list.

Families picking up back to school supplies are enjoying the holiday that lets them skip taxes on most clothes, shoes and backpacks.

But in the era of COVID-19, that little break means so much more than it used to for households who have struggled to get by.

“It helps,” Marian Evans said. “So many people are out of work and y’know the money’s not flowing like it should. People are having a hard time. So, this came at a good time.”

That doesn’t leave a ton of room for big shopping trips.

To put even more pressure on those tight budgets, school supplies aren’t quite as simple as paper and pencils this year.

Many students plan to learn online for at least part of the school year, which means expensive electronics.

“You’ll have to have things to add to their electronics,” Evans said. “The plug-ins. To do this you got to have Wi-Fi, you got to have internet, you got to have things you might not have had had they been going back in the building.”

So, now’s the time to save wherever you can.

“We spent like $200 in shoes and that saves us like $50 just in taxes almost right there,” Allan Smith said.

Fifty bucks might not make or break any household, but it all adds up and at the end of the day.

“Anything helps,” Josie Melendez said. “Right now, a lot of families are suffering. We’ve been fortunate but other people haven’t.”

The tax-free weekend will last through Sunday.

