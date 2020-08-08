McCamey Badgers blocking out distractions and welcoming old rivals

McCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The McCamey Badgers return almost everyone from last year’s team. Along with that experience, bonding with some new additions and learning to block out distractions will be key for this team.

Running back Zachary Rosas is accustomed to wearing orange and black. However, he’s still adapting to be being a McCamey Badger.

That’s because last season Rosas and his brother were key players for arch rival Wink.

“Our dad got the head coaching job for basketball,” Rosas said. “As soon as we got here to McCamey we were just accepted in as a family. I think that was the biggest thing for us.”

The Badgers are looking to take back the district championship from the Wildcats.

Rosas will join multi-year starting quarterback (and former CBS7 Player of the Week) Ivan Rubio in the backfield.

Still, even the most experienced high school teams can get distracted when there’s loud music, girls running bleachers, and your favorite local sports anchor at practice.

At one point head coach Michael Woodard stopped a drill to remind his team to re-focus.

“Stop paying attention to that,” Woodard yelled. “To that. To the freaking camera. Get your reps and focus up.”

“Truth is that’s practice,” Woodard said later on. “That’s good practice for a Friday night. It’s easy for 16, 17, 18-year-old kids to lose focus, and you’ve got to bring them back in.”

Of course, something to keep an eye on this year is whether or not fans, the band, and other Friday night staples will be present like normal.

“It’s definitely a game changer,” Rosas said. “Just seeing everybody in the stands. Everybody yelling for, you cheering for you. It’s definitely a nice thing. It’s a fun thing.

Whether the bleachers are full or empty, the McCamey Badgers will be ready.

