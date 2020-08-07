Rankin not intimidated by its #1 preseason ranking

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - Rankin’s football team is ranked #1 in the 1A-Division 1 preseason poll, meaning the Red Devils are the favorites to win the state championship.

“It’s exciting, but it’s also a lot of pressure,” senior Carlos Cura said. “Because everyone expects the same thing as last year.”

In 2019, the Red Devils made it all the way to the state semifinal game. This year, basically the entire team returns.

“A lot of us have been together since sixth grade,” senior Hayden Loftin said. “We just kind of formed a brotherhood that’s irreplaceable. I wouldn’t want to do this with anybody else. These are my guys.”

Rankin Head Coach Garrett Avalos said that the #1 ranking was a goal for his team.

“I’m not a guy that hides rankings,” Avalos said. “I don’t care if the players know our ranking. They want to be number one. So we talked about that. If you want to be number one, deserve to be number one. Put the work in, do the little things right, and I think they take that to heart.”

The only starter gone from last year’s team is quarterback Titan Quigg.

One guy filling his place will be De’Shon Goodley, who’s already emerged as a star for Rankin last season, whether it was running, catching or throwing the football.

Avalos said that Goodley will have plenty of guys to help him lead this team.

“TJ Templeton is a guy that started for me as a sophomore,” Avalos said. “He’s always repped quarterback, so it’s his turn to throw him in there and see what he can do. Our center David Alvarado, he was locked down in that position last year, and then our guard Matthew Gonzalez. They anchor the line.”

Call it irony or maybe fate, but Rankin is scheduled to open it’s season at Balmorhea, a team that is also ranked #1 in the state, in 1A-Division 2.

