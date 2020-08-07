Advertisement

Money with Mickey 8/7/2020

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As the stock market sets a new high, the prices of precious metals are also soaring. Why are gold and stocks moving higher at the same time? Mickey Cargile from Cargile Investment Management, explains what this means.

Q1. How does the rally in gold compare to stocks?

Q2:  Why is gold moving higher?

Q3:  Is gold a good investment for most people?

Q4:  How can individuals own gold?

Mickey Cargile joins Wake Up West Texas every Thursday at 6:45 a.m. and has been providing financial advice for the past 39 years.

