Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports for UTPB until the spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football, soccer and volleyball for UTPB will be played in the spring following a decision by the Lone Star Conference.

The Lone Star Conference announced Friday that fall sports would be postponed until the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Lower-risk’ sports including cross country, golf and tennis will still be held stating September 21.

“The health and safety of the student-athletes is the top priority,” said Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan. “This is devastating news, but it doesn’t change our ultimate mission, which is to graduate our student-athletes, while in pursuit of a championship. We have assembled a tremendous team of incredible young men who will embrace this challenge with great enthusiasm. The pursuit of the 2021 championship begins today.”

