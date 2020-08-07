Advertisement

Lone Star Conference postpones fall sports for UTPB until the spring

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Football, soccer and volleyball for UTPB will be played in the spring following a decision by the Lone Star Conference.

The Lone Star Conference announced Friday that fall sports would be postponed until the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Lower-risk’ sports including cross country, golf and tennis will still be held stating September 21.

“The health and safety of the student-athletes is the top priority,” said Head Football Coach Justin Carrigan.  “This is devastating news, but it doesn’t change our ultimate mission, which is to graduate our student-athletes, while in pursuit of a championship.  We have assembled a tremendous team of incredible young men who will embrace this challenge with great enthusiasm.  The pursuit of the 2021 championship begins today.”

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rankin not intimidated by its #1 preseason ranking

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Red Devils are the favorites to win the state championship after losing only one starter from 2019

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets.

Sports

Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

Latest News

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

Sports

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to air on CBS Sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on CBS Sports this weekend.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.