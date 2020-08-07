Advertisement

Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of Liberty University, the school announced Friday.

The private evangelical Christian university issued a one-sentence statement making the announcement.

The statement said the Executive Committee of Liberty’s board of trustees, acting on behalf of the full Board, met Friday and requested that Falwell take leave, “to which he has agreed, effective immediately.”

The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees, but the announcement came after Falwell apologized for posting photos on social media that critics said were distasteful, including one that showed Falwell with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman.

Falwell, an early and high-profile supporter of President Donald Trump, has served since 2007 as president of the university in Lynchburg founded by his father, the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell.

He did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a university spokesman said he had no further comment.

In an interview this week with radio station WLNI, Falwell said the woman in the photo was his wife’s assistant. He said he had apologized to “everyone.”

On Thursday, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, a pastor who has previously taught at Liberty, called Falwell’s behavior “appalling” and said he should resign.

___

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Republicans push Kanye 2020. But will it really hurt Biden?

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kanye West's unlikely White House bid is getting help qualifying for presidential ballots in key states from Republicans around the country, fueling suspicions he's being pushed to run by allies of President Donald Trump hoping to siphon support away from Joe Biden.

National

Democrats fear Republicans are helping Kanye West

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
GOP operatives, some with ties to Trump, are helping Kanye West get on general election ballots to help siphon votes away from Joe Biden.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

National

Breonna Taylor billboards around Louisville organized by Oprah Winfrey

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shellie Sylvestri
The billboards demand that the officers involved in Taylor’s death be charged and arrested.

Latest News

National

Warnings flashed for years of explosives at heart of Beirut

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE Associated Press
Rescue teams are searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital, killing nearly 150 people and wounding thousands.

National Politics

US officials: Russia denigrating Biden ahead of election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection, while Russia is working to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Stimulus stalemate and clock ticking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A stalemate on a stimulus bill in Washington will impact Americans across the country.

National

Herman Cain is mourned, celebrated at his funeral in Atlanta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Herman Cain, the former presidential candidate, businessman and GOP ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta. Cain’s funeral service will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge in COVID-19 era

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
Digital crimes against children are on the rise in the COVID-19 era. Law enforcement and Congress hope to crack down on this disturbing trend.