First Basin Credit Union helping teachers and students prepare for school year

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

For the 5th year, First Basin Credit Union hosted a “back-to-school” donation drive to benefit the children of the ‘Rainbow Room’ of the Permian Basin.

This year First Basin presented a check to the Rainbow Room for $2,500. This money will be used to purchase the school supplies needed for students to be prepared for going back to the classroom or for remote learning.

Also, First Basin Credit Union made a special visit to Zavala Magnet Elementary School in Odessa.

They shared welcome back goodie bags for all teachers and staff at the school.

First Basin also gave some orange traffic cones so the school could set up a safe arrival and pick up zone for students.

They did this as part of the adopt a school program!

F.B.C.U has adopted Zavala Elementary for this school year.

