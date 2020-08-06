UTPB releases back to campus plan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UTPB has released details on their back to campus plan for the fall semester.

The following comes from UTPB:

The University of Texas Permian Basin is set to welcome students back to the classrooms on August 24, 2020. The way students live on campus and engage in classes will look a little different this semester. Campus leaders have been hard at work over the summer making plans to minimize risks and create a welcoming environment.

“Navigating these uncertain times has been a challenge, but I am proud of how the University has come together to create a detailed plan for our students, faculty, and staff. We are ready to welcome students back to campus,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley. “With the cooperation and care of every member of the Falcon community, the University is confident we can all have a successful fall semester.”

This fall the University will have three different educational options:

1. On-campus face-to-face classes

2. Fully online courses

3. Hybrid options

Students can choose the path that works best for them. Accommodations will be made for any Falcon who becomes ill during the semester so he or she can continue academic progress.

In a hybrid course, for example, a student with a Monday/Wednesday class might attend in person on Monday but on Wednesday attend virtually. This method will help maintain smaller class sizes and social distancing.

Masks will be required in all UT Permian Basin buildings and outdoor community spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.

On-campus housing will be open for fall 2020 but new protocols will be put in place. Residence Life staff will assign roommates based on athletic partnership or academic discipline. UTPB will also have vacant rooms in the residence hall for isolation spaces, if needed.

Students will be able to dine at the Residence Dining Hall, Student Activity Center, and the Mesa Café. There will be extended hours to serve as many students as possible while still practicing social distancing. No self-serve will be available but there will be take out options.

These plans reflect current public health guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are subject to change. Sanitizing stations will be available across campus and special attention will be paid to cleaning and sanitizing common spaces, lab, and classrooms. For more information, please visit utpb.edu/back2campus.

