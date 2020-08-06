Advertisement

Official: 19 dead due to virus at Texas nursing home

(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Officials say 19 people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected.

Missouri City is located in the Houston area and says it received notification about the deaths and infections at Paradigm at First Colony Nursing Home on Wednesday.

There was no answer early Thursday at a telephone listing for the facility.

Nursing home residents and staff represent a tiny share of the U.S. population but some estimates say they account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths.

Texas on Wednesday reported 236 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total death toll to nearly 7,500.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

