New school year brings students’ mental health into focus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Stress is high among parents who will send their kids back to school in the coming weeks. Foremost among those anxieties is how to keep their kids, themselves, and other loved ones safe.

But according to the Centers for Children and Families, kids recognize those concerns, which can lead to mental health issues.

“The kids are picking up on some of that uneasiness with the parents,” said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families, “It’s manifesting itself in anxiety, trouble sleeping. For the younger kids, it’s not wanting to be away from their parents, a little bit of separation anxiety.”

Edwards said parents should seek professional help for their child if they see warning signs such as aggressive behavior or frequent nightmares.

The centers’ said the best way to alleviate that anxiety in children is to reassure them that there is a plan in place to keep them safe.

If you or a family member would like to speak to someone about any coronavirus-related stress or anxiety you might be experiencing from the back-to-school process, contact the Centers for Children and Families at (432) 570-1084 (Midland) or (432) 580-7006 (Odessa).

