Advertisement

New school year brings students’ mental health into focus

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Stress is high among parents who will send their kids back to school in the coming weeks. Foremost among those anxieties is how to keep their kids, themselves, and other loved ones safe.

But according to the Centers for Children and Families, kids recognize those concerns, which can lead to mental health issues.

“The kids are picking up on some of that uneasiness with the parents,” said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families, “It’s manifesting itself in anxiety, trouble sleeping. For the younger kids, it’s not wanting to be away from their parents, a little bit of separation anxiety.”

Edwards said parents should seek professional help for their child if they see warning signs such as aggressive behavior or frequent nightmares.

The centers’ said the best way to alleviate that anxiety in children is to reassure them that there is a plan in place to keep them safe.

If you or a family member would like to speak to someone about any coronavirus-related stress or anxiety you might be experiencing from the back-to-school process, contact the Centers for Children and Families at (432) 570-1084 (Midland) or (432) 580-7006 (Odessa).

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing.

Latest News

State

Five lawmakers sue Gov. Greg Abbott over $295 million contact tracing deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Five of the Texas Legislature’s most conservative members are suing Gov. Greg Abbott and state health officials, claiming Texas leaders overstepped their bounds when they awarded a major contract for tracking Texas’ coronavirus outbreak to a little-known technology firm.

Local

Midland Co. District Attorney files civil suit against County Judge over budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has filed a lawsuit against County Judge Terry Johnson claiming that the county’s budget has not been filed on time, according to court documents.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on COVID-19 relief talks on Capitol Hill

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 4 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Ector County ISD announces updated plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
The upcoming school year is fast approaching for Odessa students, and Ector County ISD has released its updated plans for the first weeks of school.