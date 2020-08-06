House fire leaves one person dead in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One person is dead after a fire, according to the Public Information Officer for the City of Odessa, Devin Sanchez.

Odessa firefighters and the Fire Marshal’s Division responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of North Hancock Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Sanchez said OFR found one person dead. Fire officials are still investigating.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday, the city spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.