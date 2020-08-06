Advertisement

House fire leaves one person dead in Odessa

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

One person is dead after a fire, according to the Public Information Officer for the City of Odessa, Devin Sanchez. 

Odessa firefighters and the Fire Marshal’s Division responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of North Hancock Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

Sanchez said OFR found one person dead. Fire officials are still investigating.

More information is expected to be released on Thursday, the city spokeswoman said. 

