Census takers to begin visiting Midland households Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is letting the public know that census takers will be coming to town on Friday, August 7.

According to a release, the census takers will be knocking on doors in neighborhoods to collect responses from households who haven’t completed the census.

The census takers will be following social distancing practices as well as other state and local health and safety requirements.

If someone knocks on your door to collect a response to the 2020 census you can do the following to verify their identity:

-First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

-If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

You can respond to the 2020 Census online or by phone at 1-800-844-2020.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.