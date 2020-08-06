Big Bend National Park to open for day use Friday
BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite is reopening to the public on Friday.
Big Bend National Park will be opening for day use only starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7.
The following is a detailed list of what will and will not be open at the park:
For this first phase of reopening, access is restricted to certain parts of the park.Some paved roads are OPEN, including:
- From Persimmon Gap entrance to Panther Junction
- From Maverick entrance to Panther Junction
- Fossil Discovery Exhibit
- Road to Chisos Basin
Most trails that begin from the open paved roads are OPEN for hiking, including:
- Dog Canyon
- Lost Mine
- Window
- Window View
- Basin Loop
- Laguna Meadow
- Pinnacles
- South Rim
- Emory Peak
Amenities available include:
- Toilets along the open roads
- The Panther Junction Store & Gas Station
Parts of the park remain CLOSED until further notice, including:
- Paved road from Panther Junction to Rio Grande Village
- Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive
- All unpaved roads
- All river use
- All campgrounds and backcountry campsites
- Off-trail (cross-country) travel or camping
- Backcountry trails not accessible from open paved roads
- The Chisos Basin Campground road and overflow trail parking
- All visitor centers
- Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant
- Park stores and gas stations, except the gas station at Panther Junction
- Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry
Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River
Shoreline access to Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River reopens August 7, while river use remained closed. Texas has suspended commercial river operations statewide.
