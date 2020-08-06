Big Bend National Park to open for day use Friday

BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite is reopening to the public on Friday.

Big Bend National Park will be opening for day use only starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7.

The following is a detailed list of what will and will not be open at the park:

For this first phase of reopening, access is restricted to certain parts of the park.Some paved roads are OPEN, including:

From Persimmon Gap entrance to Panther Junction

From Maverick entrance to Panther Junction

Fossil Discovery Exhibit

Road to Chisos Basin

Most trails that begin from the open paved roads are OPEN for hiking, including:

Dog Canyon

Lost Mine

Window

Window View

Basin Loop

Laguna Meadow

Pinnacles

South Rim

Emory Peak

Amenities available include:

Toilets along the open roads

The Panther Junction Store & Gas Station

Parts of the park remain CLOSED until further notice, including:

Paved road from Panther Junction to Rio Grande Village

Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive

All unpaved roads

All river use

All campgrounds and backcountry campsites

Off-trail (cross-country) travel or camping

Backcountry trails not accessible from open paved roads

The Chisos Basin Campground road and overflow trail parking

All visitor centers

Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant

Park stores and gas stations, except the gas station at Panther Junction

Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry

Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River

Shoreline access to Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River reopens August 7, while river use remained closed. Texas has suspended commercial river operations statewide.

