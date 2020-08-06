Advertisement

Big Bend National Park to open for day use Friday

(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite is reopening to the public on Friday.

Big Bend National Park will be opening for day use only starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, August 7.

The following is a detailed list of what will and will not be open at the park:

For this first phase of reopening, access is restricted to certain parts of the park.Some paved roads are OPEN, including:

  • From Persimmon Gap entrance to Panther Junction
  • From Maverick entrance to Panther Junction
  • Fossil Discovery Exhibit
  • Road to Chisos Basin

Most trails that begin from the open paved roads are OPEN for hiking, including:

  • Dog Canyon
  • Lost Mine
  • Window
  • Window View
  • Basin Loop
  • Laguna Meadow
  • Pinnacles
  • South Rim
  • Emory Peak

Amenities available include:

  • Toilets along the open roads
  • The Panther Junction Store & Gas Station

Parts of the park remain CLOSED until further notice, including:

  • Paved road from Panther Junction to Rio Grande Village
  • Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive
  • All unpaved roads
  • All river use
  • All campgrounds and backcountry campsites
  • Off-trail (cross-country) travel or camping
  • Backcountry trails not accessible from open paved roads
  • The Chisos Basin Campground road and overflow trail parking
  • All visitor centers
  • Chisos Basin Lodge & Restaurant
  • Park stores and gas stations, except the gas station at Panther Junction
  • Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry

Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River

Shoreline access to Rio Grande Wild & Scenic River reopens August 7, while river use remained closed. Texas has suspended commercial river operations statewide.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Census takers to begin visiting Midland households Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Midland is letting the public know that census takers will be coming to town on Friday, August 7.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 3 hours ago

State

Official: 19 dead due to virus at Texas nursing home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Officials say 19 people at a Texas nursing home have died due to the coronavirus and 24 employees have been infected.

Video

Big Spring Main Street hosts food drive

Updated: 17 hours ago
Big Spring Main Street and friends are hosting a food drive for the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

Latest News

Video

Oil field companies donate to YWLA

Updated: 17 hours ago
Oil field companies donated cleaning supplies and sanitizer to MISD's Young Women's Leadership Academy.

Video

FCHC Law Firm hosts back-to-school giveaway

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway, P.C. will giveaway 400 back-packs and school supplies on Saturday.

Local

Authorities investigating deadly house fire in Odessa

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
One person was killed in a fire on Wednesday night in Odessa.

Local

New school year brings students’ mental health into focus

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Joshua Skinner
With so much focus being on physical health of chidren, it’s easy to forget about their mental health.

Sports

Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 22 hours ago