Andrews not letting COVID spike disrupt season

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - At football practice for Andrews High School, several players wore masks underneath their helmets. That shouldn’t be a total surprise, given that the latest numbers have Andrews County with close to 100 active COVID cases and six deaths.

“Being safe is something I’ve been doing for 64 years,” Head Coach Ralph Mason said. “I mean I’m trying to stay alive. It doesn’t matter whether it’s COVID or flu or whatever, it’s common sense. This is a special, unique situation, so we’re just doing the best we can.”

On Tuesday, the Andrews County News reported that an Andrews student involved in extracurricular activities tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I heard somebody ask me about an athlete, I said ‘Well that’s news to me. I figure I’d know if it was’,” Mason said. “If something like that happens, we’re going to report it to our administration. We have things in place already.”

Like at other schools, players aren’t allowed to touch water bottles, although they did still congregate around what’s known as the water cow.

Players not wearing helmets are instructed to either space out, or put on their masks.

“I never in my life thought we’d have to do something like this,” senior tight end/linebacker AJ Britten said. “But we’re protecting others and protecting ourselves. As long as we get to play football I’ll do whatever.”

From a football standpoint, something to keep an eye on is who fills in for the graduated Brett Leach at quarterback.

Right now there is a three-way battle for the starting spot, in an Andrews offense that throws the ball as much as anyone in West Texas.

“Brett was a leader, he was a field general,” Britten said. “I think confidence is a big key in that position. So as long as we just have a confident guy back there, giving the rest of the team some confidence, I think we’ll be good.”

One of the candidates for the quarterback spot is Markeese Lawrence, who also happens to be one of the best receivers in the area. Keep an eye out for how the Mustangs use their dynamic playmaker.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.