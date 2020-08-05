Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

“I would be a liar if I said I don’t enjoy coaching my own two kids,” Wink Head Coach Brian Gibson said, referring to his sons Brock and Kanon. “It’s really special to me. Naturally as a father, I believe I have two really good boys.”

Coach Gibson obviously enjoys working with sophomore quarterback Kanon and senior tight end/linebacker Brock, but how do they feel about playing for their dad?

“It’s hard sometimes but also it’s a lot of fun,” Brock said. “He’s on my butt more than I would like sometimes. But for the most part I enjoy it and it’s just a special time getting to play football with my brother and my dad.”

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Kanon said.

The brothers said that it is special to share the field and hook up on passing plays, but they’re not the only Wildcats who are close.

“He’s only one of my brothers out here,” Brock said of Kanon. “I have at least 25 more of them out here.”

“Everyone is best friends,” Kanon added. “If we’re hanging out, it’s all 27 of us, it’s not just four. It’s all 27 no matter what we’re doing.”

Coach Gibson agreed that his family goes beyond just his sons.

“I truly do feel that I’ve got 27 young men out here that are just like my two boys,” he said.

In addition to their camaraderie, the Wildcats t said that a big offensive line and talented group of skill players will be key to another deep playoff run.

“We went pretty far last year,” senior linebacker/running back Mason Morgan said. “With this team and the experience we have, and the coaching staff’s ability, I think we can go farther.”

“Oh yes for sure,” junior receiver/defensive back Braden Dunlap agreed. “We’ve got some fast receivers out there with some good hands.”

Wink is scheduled to open the season against Christoval on August 28.

