Advertisement

Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

“I would be a liar if I said I don’t enjoy coaching my own two kids,” Wink Head Coach Brian Gibson said, referring to his sons Brock and Kanon. “It’s really special to me. Naturally as a father, I believe I have two really good boys.”

Coach Gibson obviously enjoys working with sophomore quarterback Kanon and senior tight end/linebacker Brock, but how do they feel about playing for their dad?

“It’s hard sometimes but also it’s a lot of fun,” Brock said. “He’s on my butt more than I would like sometimes. But for the most part I enjoy it and it’s just a special time getting to play football with my brother and my dad.”

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Kanon said.

The brothers said that it is special to share the field and hook up on passing plays, but they’re not the only Wildcats who are close.

“He’s only one of my brothers out here,” Brock said of Kanon. “I have at least 25 more of them out here.”

“Everyone is best friends,” Kanon added. “If we’re hanging out, it’s all 27 of us, it’s not just four. It’s all 27 no matter what we’re doing.”

Coach Gibson agreed that his family goes beyond just his sons.

“I truly do feel that I’ve got 27 young men out here that are just like my two boys,” he said.

In addition to their camaraderie, the Wildcats t said that a big offensive line and talented group of skill players will be key to another deep playoff run.

“We went pretty far last year,” senior linebacker/running back Mason Morgan said. “With this team and the experience we have, and the coaching staff’s ability, I think we can go farther.”

“Oh yes for sure,” junior receiver/defensive back Braden Dunlap agreed. “We’ve got some fast receivers out there with some good hands.”

Wink is scheduled to open the season against Christoval on August 28.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

Sports

2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to air on CBS Sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
Watch the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on CBS Sports this weekend.

Sports

Dodgers’ Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:10 AM CDT
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games by Major League Baseball for throwing a fastball near the head of Houston’s Alex Bregman and mockingly taunting Astros star Carlos Correa. Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

Sports

West Texas reacts to UIL delaying fall sports

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
On Tuesday, the UIL announced that it is postponing the start of fall sports for 6A and 5A high schools across the state.

Sports

UIL: Start of 6A & 5A football and volleyball postponed for several weeks

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
Football and volleyball for 6A and 5A schools in Texas will be starting later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.