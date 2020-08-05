Advertisement

Two earthquakes reported in West Texas on Wednesday

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
West Texas (KOSA) - Two earthquakes have been reported in far West Texas on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported to the northwest of Toyah at 2:40 a.m.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was later reported to the southwest of Coyanosa at 12:14 p.m.

You can find the latest earthquake reports on the USGS website here.

