Advertisement

Three charged in shooting death of Texas ice cream vendor

(Left to right) Devlon Wardy, Jermaine Jones and Marquis Davis are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of ice cream vendor Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68 (far right). (Austin Police Dept. photos)
(Left to right) Devlon Wardy, Jermaine Jones and Marquis Davis are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of ice cream vendor Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68 (far right). (Austin Police Dept. photos)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Adelaido Bernabe Urias, 68, who sold ice cream from a small cart he pushed around an Austin neighborhood.

Urias died in an Austin hospital eight days after he was shot during what a witness said was a robbery.

Marquis Davis, 18, Jermaine Jones, 20, and Devlon Wardy, 19, were named in capital murder warrants issued on Monday.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones and Wardy Monday afternoon.

Davis was already in custody on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

They were each ordered held in lieu of $1 million bond.

The witness told officers who responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. on June 23 at an apartment complex at 9210 Northgate Blvd. in Austin that Urias was shot as three men tried to rob him.

Urias died just after 5 p.m. on July 1 at Dell Seton Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Railroad Commission of Texas looking to reduce natural gas flaring

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Railroad Commission of Texas has announced that it is looking to reduce natural gas flaring in the State of Texas.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

38th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 38th COVID-19 related death.

State

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. failure to contain the pandemic has been laid bare in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

State

Fort Hood soldier drowns; 4th from base dead in months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
U.S. Army officials say a Fort Hood soldier has drowned at the same lake near the Texas base where another soldier’s body was found last month.

Latest News

State

Private schools in Texas limit enrollment as they aim to reopen classrooms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stacy Fernández
Dependent on tuition money, private schools are eager to get children back into their classrooms.

Local

Authorities battle tank battery fire in Midland County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Firefighters are responding to a tank battery fire in Midland County on Tuesday night.

Video

Keep Midland Beautiful teaches kids to be make paper

Updated: 16 hours ago
The paper could be used to write on, or planted with seeds. KMB says it was a learning experience for everyone involved.

Video

Oilfield Donations support Young Women's Leadership Academy

Updated: 20 hours ago
Oilfield companies continue to support MISD's Young Women's Leadership Academy. On Wednesday, they'll donate hand sanitizer and other items to the campus.

Local

What to know about the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas

Updated: 20 hours ago
We’re fast approaching the annual tax-free weekend in Texas.