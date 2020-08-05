Midland Co. District Attorney files civil suit against County Judge over budget

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has filed a civil suit against County Judge Terry Johnson over the county’s budget, according to court documents.

In the court documents, Nodolf claims that Judge Johnson has failed to prepare a budget for the upcoming fiscal year by the 10th month of the current fiscal year, July, and has not filed said budget with the county clerk for inspection.

The court documents state that Nodolf is concerned that Johnson ‘may attempt to make budgetary adjustments that are contrary to the laws of the State of Texas.'

Nodolf also says in the suit that Johnson failed to file the proposed budget within the time period allowed last year (2019).

According to the documents, Nodolf is requesting through the suit that Johnson file the proposed county budget for the 2021 fiscal year immediately and that a hearing be held on Wednesday, August 5.

Johnson says he will be filing his proposed budget on Thursday, August 6. According to Johnson, he and previous judges for Midland County have always filed their budgets on the 6th of August.

You can read the full suit below:

