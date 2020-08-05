Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier drowns; 4th from base dead in months

Searchers recovered the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, of Woodside, N.Y., on Sunday. (Fort Hood photo)
Searchers recovered the body of Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas, 24, of Woodside, N.Y., on Sunday. (Fort Hood photo)(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a Fort Hood soldier has drowned at the same lake near the Texas base where another soldier’s body was found last month.

Fort Hood said Tuesday the body of 24-year-old Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas of New York was recovered after a he went underwater over the weekend while being pulled on a tube behind a boat.

Bell County sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Hernandezvargas is at least the fourth Fort Hood soldier whose body has been found in recent months.

There is no indication that any of the deaths are related. 

