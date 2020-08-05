Fort Hood soldier drowns; 4th from base dead in months

BELTON, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a Fort Hood soldier has drowned at the same lake near the Texas base where another soldier’s body was found last month.

Fort Hood said Tuesday the body of 24-year-old Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandezvargas of New York was recovered after a he went underwater over the weekend while being pulled on a tube behind a boat.

Bell County sheriff’s deputies are investigating. Hernandezvargas is at least the fourth Fort Hood soldier whose body has been found in recent months.

There is no indication that any of the deaths are related.

