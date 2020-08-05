Advertisement

Ector County ISD announces updated plans for upcoming school year

(CBS 7 File Photo)
(CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The upcoming school year is fast approaching for Odessa students, and Ector County ISD has released guidelines for Phase I.

The first day of school for all students will be Wednesday, August 12.

The following students will be attending school in-person:

-Students with no internet access at home, Pre-K through 12th grade

-Students receiving services through special education (option to phase in with the grade level)

-3-year-olds at early education centers

-Children of ECISD employees (PreK-8th grade)

All other ECISD students will be using remote learning.

Phase II will begin on Wednesday, August 26. The following students will begin heading to school for in-person learning along with the Phase I students:

-Pre-K through 2nd grade

-Pre-K through 1st grade at Pease & Zavala

-3rd grade at Noel Elementary and Travis Elementary

-6th grade

-9th grade

3rd, 6th & 9th grade will follow A/B Schedule

All other students will continue using remote learning.

Phase III will begin on Tuesday, September 1. The following students will begin heading to school for in-person learning along with Phase I & II students:

-4th grade at Cameron, Noel & Travis Elementary

-2nd grade at Pease & Zavala Elementary

-7th grade

-10th grade

-3rd, 4th, 7th & 10th - Follow A/B Schedule

All other students will continue using remote learning.

Phase IV will begin on Tuesday, September 8.The following students will begin heading to school for in-person learning along with Phase I, II, & III students:

-All other 4th & 5th grade

-6th grade at Cameron Elementary

-8th grade

-11th & 12th grade

-All listed above follow A/B Schedule

All other students will use remote learning.

🚨Attention all Ector County ISD parents!🚨 Your child will mostly likely return to campus a week or more later. The...

Posted by Shelby Landgraf on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

