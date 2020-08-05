Advertisement

Compass Academy Charter School will not be offering remote learning options

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While Midland ISD will start the school year with full remote learning and ECISD will be phasing students back on to campus, other schools are having their students head straight to campus.

The Compass Academy Charter School in Odessa has no plans to offer remote learning options and is scheduled to begin classes on August 17.

School officials say there are self-screening protocols in place for students and staff, and masks will be required for all staff and students in grades 4th through 11th.

For students in Kindergarten through 3rd Grade, wearing masks will be a decision left to parents.

A parent who withdrew her two daughters from Compass Academy shared her concerns with CBS7.

“Compass Academy was an exceptional school, still is, I just don’t know that administration knows what’s going on at the bottom level, and I feel like they need to as far as being turned away so immediately without working with parents that have been there long term,” said Traci Dennison.

CBS7 reached out to the Compass Academy superintendent for the school’s side, but they declined to do an interview.

