Authorities responding to tank battery fire in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters are responding to a tank battery fire in Midland County on Tuesday night.

According to the City of Midland, firefighters are working to keep the fire contained to one battery and not spread to others.

The fire is located south of Interstate 20 west of Fairgrounds.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

