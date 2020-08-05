Advertisement

Authorities responding to tank battery fire in Midland County

Tank battery fire.
Tank battery fire.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Firefighters are responding to a tank battery fire in Midland County on Tuesday night.

According to the City of Midland, firefighters are working to keep the fire contained to one battery and not spread to others.

The fire is located south of Interstate 20 west of Fairgrounds.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wink football family looking to make another deep playoff run

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Wink Wildcats made it to the regional championship game last season, and return many key players from that team. Speed and talent aside, look for family to be the driving force in 2020.

Video

Keep Midland Beautiful teaches kids to be make paper

Updated: 2 hours ago
The paper could be used to write on, or planted with seeds. KMB says it was a learning experience for everyone involved.

Video

Oilfield Donations support Young Women's Leadership Academy

Updated: 6 hours ago
Oilfield companies continue to support MISD's Young Women's Leadership Academy. On Wednesday, they'll donate hand sanitizer and other items to the campus.

Local

What to know about the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
We’re fast approaching the annual tax-free weekend in Texas.

Latest News

Local

Midland College announces plans for fall semester

Updated: 7 hours ago
Midland College has announced its plans for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 7 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 7 hours ago

State

Gov. Greg Abbott stresses local school officials “know best” whether schools should reopen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
Gov. Greg Abbott stressed Tuesday that only local school boards, not local governments, have the power to decide how to open schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT