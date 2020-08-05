38th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 38th COVID-19 related death.

According to MCH, the patient was a 61-year-old man who died on Wednesday morning.

MCH states that the patient had been admitted to the emergency room overnight and died hours later. He had pre-existing conditions.

The following comes from MCH:

Medical Center Hospital currently has 25 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has nine patients with six on ventilators. The remaining 16 patients on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

