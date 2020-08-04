What to know about the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’re fast approaching the annual tax-free weekend in Texas.

This year the tax-free weekend is being held from Friday, August 7 through midnight on Sunday, August 9.

According to the Texas Comptroller, several items qualify for exemption from tax including:

- Clothing

- Footwear

- School supplies

- Backpacks (Including backpacks with wheels, book bags and messenger bags)

The individual items must be sold for less than $100 to qualify.

Qualifying items can be purchased at stores and online.

Anyone who pays sales tax on a qualifying item can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. Find more information here.

