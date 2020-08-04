Advertisement

What to know about the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas

(KSFY)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’re fast approaching the annual tax-free weekend in Texas.

This year the tax-free weekend is being held from Friday, August 7 through midnight on Sunday, August 9.

According to the Texas Comptroller, several items qualify for exemption from tax including:

- Clothing

- Footwear

- School supplies

- Backpacks (Including backpacks with wheels, book bags and messenger bags)

The individual items must be sold for less than $100 to qualify.

Qualifying items can be purchased at stores and online.

Anyone who pays sales tax on a qualifying item can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. Find more information here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Oilfield Donations support Young Women's Leadership Academy

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Oilfield companies continue to support MISD's Young Women's Leadership Academy. On Wednesday, they'll donate hand sanitizer and other items to the campus.

Local

Midland College announces plans for fall semester

Updated: 1 hours ago
Midland College has announced its plans for the fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

State

Gov. Greg Abbott stresses local school officials “know best” whether schools should reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
Gov. Greg Abbott stressed Tuesday that only local school boards, not local governments, have the power to decide how to open schools this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

High school football practices begin

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Texas 1A through 4A schools were allowed to hold their first practices on Monday

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 21 hours ago

Local

Raising Cane’s looking to hire general manager for future Odessa location

Updated: 22 hours ago
Raising Cane’s is looking to hire a general manager for a new location in Odessa.

News

Jeff Davis County Judge dies at 44

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
Jeff Davis County Judge Kerith Sproul died on Sunday, according to The Big Bend Gazette.

Local

DPS identifies Big Spring pedestrian killed in crash

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT
New details have been released on a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Big Spring.

Local

Midland ISD announces school year will start with at-home learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
Midland ISD has announced it will start its 2020-21 school year with at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.