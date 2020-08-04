What to know about the upcoming tax-free weekend in Texas
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’re fast approaching the annual tax-free weekend in Texas.
This year the tax-free weekend is being held from Friday, August 7 through midnight on Sunday, August 9.
According to the Texas Comptroller, several items qualify for exemption from tax including:
- Clothing
- Footwear
- Backpacks (Including backpacks with wheels, book bags and messenger bags)
The individual items must be sold for less than $100 to qualify.
Qualifying items can be purchased at stores and online.
Anyone who pays sales tax on a qualifying item can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. Find more information here.
