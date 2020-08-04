Advertisement

Midland College announces plans for fall semester

(William Malm/CBS 7)
(William Malm/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following release comes from Midland College:

Dear Students, Faculty & Staff, and Community,

Over the past four months, the uncertainty of the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in decisions that changed the way Midland College employees work and engage with students and the community. During that time, we made tremendous efforts to ensure that classes and services were still available to current students, potential students and the community in online and virtual environments. Throughout the four months that Midland College’s buildings were closed, we remained only one call, email, instant message and video call away. After working through the summer to implement health and safety protocols following guidelines from the Governor’s Office, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Center for Infectious Disease Control, MC is beginning to gradually reopen our doors.

Fall semester classes begin August 24. Approximately seventy percent of our fall course offerings will be online or hybrid (combination of face-to-face and online). We will, however, offer a limited number of face-to-face lecture classes, as well as hands-on classes and training in the Health Sciences and Applied Technology areas. We will employ stringent social distancing and cleaning measures in these classes.

FACE MASKS AND CLEANING PROTOCOL

Midland College is very concerned about the safety of students, employees, and visitors. Face masks are required inside all Midland College buildings and outside in groups of three or more. Students attending face-to-face classes during the fall semester are required to wear face masks at all times while in classrooms and buildings.

All classrooms and labs will be cleaned daily using CDC recommended products and methods. In addition, alcohol wipes and other cleaning products will be available for instructor and student use in classrooms and labs. Hand sanitizing stations are also being placed throughout buildings.

ENROLLMENT, FINANCIAL AID, ADVISING, TESTING CENTER, STUDENT RECORDS, CASHIER

All registration services are available remotely or by appointment, and we are currently accepting applications for the fall semester. Prospective students should contact our Enrollment Navigation department at enroll@midland.edu, (432) 685-4501, to schedule an appointment. Staff in our Financial Aid, Advising, Testing Center, Student Records and Cashier departments are also available by appointment. On August 10, these departments will open to limited foot traffic; appointments are still preferred.

BOOKSTORE

The Midland College Bookstore, located in the Scharbauer Student Center, opened July 27 at 50 percent capacity. Students who need to purchase books and other supplies are able to do so now. Please call (432) 685-4546 or visit www.midlandcollegebookstore.com.

CAMPUS DINING

The beautiful, new June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall will open August 24. Eating areas will be arranged to accommodate social distancing as much as possible, with limited seating capacity.

STUDENT ASSISTANCE

During the pandemic, Midland College continues to assist students through the College’s Support Our Students (SOS) program, as well as federal dollars through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). We know that it is difficult for students to concentrate on studies while having to deal with decreases in wages or unemployment. Please visit www.midland.edu/sos for more information about ways we assist students who are struggling to make ends meet.

We are anxious to get started with the fall semester ever mindful of the fact that we do so in the midst of a public health crisis that presents many challenges to keep our students, employees and the community safe, but we are here for you.

Steve Thomas, Ph.D.PresidentMidland College

