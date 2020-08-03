Advertisement

Two COVID-19 related deaths reported in Midland on Sunday

(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reported its 43rd and 44th COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

According to a press release, both patients died on Sunday.

One patient was a man in his 70s. The other patient was a woman in her 60s.

Both patients were being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital.

As of Friday Midland County had a total of 2,179 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

