Raising Cane’s looking to hire general manager for future Odessa location

Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (KKTV)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Raising Cane’s is looking to hire a general manager for a new location in Odessa.

The restaurant shared a job posting on its website for a Raising Cane’s at 42nd and Wendover Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time.

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in Midland back in February.

