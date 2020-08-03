Raising Cane’s looking to hire general manager for future Odessa location

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Raising Cane’s is looking to hire a general manager for a new location in Odessa.

The restaurant shared a job posting on its website for a Raising Cane’s at 42nd and Wendover Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time.

Raising Cane’s opened its first location in Midland back in February.

