Missionaries offer free yard work in Odessa

By Shane Battis
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Times have been tough for a lot of families since the coronavirus pandemic began, but one team of missionaries are doing what they can to help. 

The young missionaries who have come from all over the country are giving back by doing yard work for anyone who needs their help. 

We caught up with the team while they worked on cleaning up this household’s yard in west Odessa. 

Sister Kyla White said because of the virus, it’s not easy for some families to tackle projects like this either because they can’t afford the equipment or extra help. 

“So, I think this does free up some time and it does help them take care of something they normally couldn’t or they’re too busy to,” she said. “So, I know they’re really grateful for it and we’re so grateful for it because this is what we love to do.”

So far, the team has services four homes but would like to work on many more. 

If you would like help working on your yard, you can request service by messaging the Church of Jesus Christ in Odessa on Facebook or their Spanish page, La Iglesia de Jesucristo en Odessa. 

