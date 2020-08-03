Midland ISD announces school year will start with at-home learning

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has announced it will start its 2020-21 school year with at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MISD’s first day of school is August 19.

“Given the level of COVID-19 transmission in our community, we will start the school year at home for the health and safety of our students, staff and community,” Superintendent Orlando Riddick said. “Our staff has worked tirelessly this summer to ensure learning would occur this fall no matter the status of COVID-19 in Midland.”

The at-home learning will run through at least the first four weeks of school.

“Having our parents, teachers and students deeply involved in planning for the fall was absolutely critical,” Riddick said. “I can’t thank our MISD family enough for being active partners in shaping the best ways to educate our kids for future success.”

The school district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals through August 31.

Midland students can also apply to the Midland ISD Online Academy. Application information can be found here.

🚨PARENTS! 🚨 Midland ISD will start the first four weeks of the school year with AT-HOME INSTRUCTION. Please visit... Posted by Midland ISD on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.