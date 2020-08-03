Employee at Midland County Clerk’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An employee at the Midland County Clerk’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Midland County Clerk Alison Haley, the employee received positive test results on Sunday, August 2.

The employee last worked at the office on Friday, July 31.

The Midland County Clerk’s Office is located on the fourth floor of the Midland County Courthouse.

As of Friday, Midland County had 2,179 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

