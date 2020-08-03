Advertisement

DPS identifies Big Spring pedestrian killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Big Spring.

The victim has been identified as Tony Jetton, 44, of Big Spring.

According to DPS, troopers were called to an accident on the south service road of I-29 nine miles east of the city on Thursday night.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a man, identified as Jetton, had been hit by a truck. Jetton was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that the truck was traveling east on the service road when it hit Jetton, who was walking in the center of the roadway.

According to DPS, there was heavy rainfall at the time of the accident.

