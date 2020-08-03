37th COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is reporting its 37th COVID-19 related death.

According to MCH, the patient was a 41-year-old Presidio man who died on Monday morning.

The patient was admitted to MCH on July 21.

MCH states that he had pre-existing conditions.

The following comes from MCH:

Medical Center Hospital currently has 34 COVID-19 positive patients in-house. The Critical Care Unit has 12 patients with seven on ventilators. The remaining 22 patients on our COVID isolation floors, 7 Central and 8 Central.

