Ector County Democrats host blood drive, offer antibody testing

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Since the pandemic hit our area earlier this year, blood donations have been falling behind.

So, Saturday afternoon the Ector County Democrats and the Odessa Young Democrats partnered to help fill the gap.

Two United Blood Services trucks parked outside their building so people could donate blood and also get a coronavirus antibody test in the same visit.

Organizers said dozens of people came out to donate throughout the day.

“It’s really encouraging seeing all of the people willing to come out and take some of the time out of their weekend to come out and help other people right now,” Daniel Van Nice said. “Because even if it’s not plasma there’s still a lot of people in need of blood, even if they’re not in the hospital for COVID. Just because people are scared to go out right now, like you said, they’re in short supply.”

Another blood drive will be hosted next Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midland Young Democrats Headquarters.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.