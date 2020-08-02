Barbershop hosts fundraiser for family who lost home in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Weeks after a Midland family lost their home to a fire, the community has stepped in to help get them back on their feet.

All afternoon dozens of people lined up outside the Legendz Barbershop in Midland to eat a hot meal and check out exotic cars in an effort to help one family.

“I didn’t expect this, but I appreciate everyone coming out showing love and support,” Mario Aguirre said. “Everything is appreciated by all means.”

Aguirre, one of the barbers at Legendz, said this all began when he saw a GoFundMe account online showing a home that had been completely destroyed by a fire.

He soon realized the two brothers that lived there weren’t strangers, they were two of his loyal clients who have been there for since his early days cutting hair.

“They supported me,” Aguirre said. “They came to me and, y’know, like they appreciate my services. So, they were there for me and, y’know, I wanted to be there for them when they needed help.”

And he certainly did.

Aguirre convinced the rest of the Legendz Barbershop team as well a handful of other friends to put on this massive fundraiser.

The barbershop’s owner said he was happy to help because he knows it’s difficult to rebuild after losing everything, especially right now when money is already tight between families all over West Texas.

“I believe it’s going to take time, y’know, it’s going to be difficult,” Junior Guevara said. “Nothing’s easy. I mean, it’s going to take time and patience but with us coming together and with them staying strong and keeping their faith strong it can definitely happen, of course, with time.”

The Villareal fundraiser doesn’t have a specific amount they’re trying to raise but at this point anything is appreciated to help this family.

“Whatever we can do man to help out, that’s all that matters,” Aguirre said. “Twenty bucks, $2,000 bucks, y’know? It’s like the thought that counts, y’know?”

The GoFundMe supporting the Villareal family can be found by searching https://gf.me/u/ykgzqp.

