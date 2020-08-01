Advertisement

Fire destroys South Odessa family’s home

By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A fire has destroyed a South Odessa home that had been in the same family for 40 years. 

The house off 385 caught fire this afternoon but so far fire officials don’t know what started the blaze. 

Fortunately, no one was home at the time so the two people living there weren’t hurt. 

But sadly, their dog was caught inside the house and didn’t make it out. 

Stephanie Rubalcaba, who grew up in that house, said it was devastating to see what happened. 

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was just shocked. Seeing the smoke from a distance coming from town and it was just shocking.”

The two living here will stay with family for now but they plan to start a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet. 

